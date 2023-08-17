Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,440,000 shares, a decrease of 11.4% from the July 15th total of 8,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 110,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total transaction of $3,247,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 819,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,200,850.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Evolent Health news, CEO Seth Blackley sold 2,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total value of $63,275.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 783,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,615,611.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank J. Williams sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total value of $3,247,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 819,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,200,850.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,474 shares of company stock valued at $4,804,088 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 2.0% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Evolent Health by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 7,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Evolent Health in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Evolent Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.10.

Evolent Health Stock Performance

EVH stock traded up $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $26.53. 353,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,068,288. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -37.54 and a beta of 1.53. Evolent Health has a 12 month low of $21.83 and a 12 month high of $39.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

Featured Articles

