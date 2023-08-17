Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Insider Rui Avelar Sells 2,211 Shares

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) insider Rui Avelar sold 2,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $22,706.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 353,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,629,274.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

EOLS remained flat at $10.20 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 995,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,083. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.26 and its 200-day moving average is $8.69. Evolus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $11.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $581.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 1.64.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Evolus from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Evolus from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Evolus from $16.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Evolus by 678.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 4,506,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,760,000 after buying an additional 3,927,402 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evolus by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,995,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,776,000 after buying an additional 554,417 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Evolus by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,434,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,696,000 after buying an additional 241,232 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evolus by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,876,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,105,000 after buying an additional 27,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caligan Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Evolus during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,073,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.06% of the company’s stock.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

