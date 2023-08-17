ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EXLS. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of ExlService from $35.00 to $32.40 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on ExlService from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. TD Cowen cut their target price on ExlService from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of ExlService from $40.20 to $34.20 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ExlService has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.93.

Get ExlService alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ExlService

ExlService Stock Down 1.6 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.56. 270,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,132,246. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.31. ExlService has a 1-year low of $27.22 and a 1-year high of $38.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.98.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in ExlService by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in ExlService by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in ExlService by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ExlService

(Get Free Report)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.