Exos TFP Holdings LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACAB)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACAB – Free Report) by 764.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,881 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC’s holdings in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II were worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $7,441,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $7,441,000. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $4,048,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $3,550,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II by 55.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 820,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,186,000 after buying an additional 293,600 shares in the last quarter.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II stock remained flat at $10.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 1,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,329. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.38. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.79 and a 12 month high of $11.11.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in financial services industry and mobility sector.

