Exos TFP Holdings LLC Buys 1,508 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 115.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,815 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,533,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,491 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,596,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 399,783 shares of company stock valued at $158,204,310 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE:MA traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $393.72. The stock had a trading volume of 416,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,725,957. The stock has a market cap of $370.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $389.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $375.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $405.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $443.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Mastercard from $463.00 to $488.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $438.54.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

