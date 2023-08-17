Exos TFP Holdings LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 85.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,193 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 11,985.6% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 7,000,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $56,700,000 after buying an additional 6,942,080 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,501,762,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,499,391 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,621,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898,263 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 117,939.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $808,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739,725 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Netflix by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,244,508 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,905,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 2,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.39, for a total value of $944,520.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total value of $23,876,904.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 2,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.39, for a total transaction of $944,520.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,182 shares of company stock worth $58,196,458. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NFLX stock traded down $7.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $408.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,112,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,216,434. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.73 and a 1-year high of $485.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $180.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.24, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $433.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $372.51.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $250.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.41.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

