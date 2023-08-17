Exos TFP Holdings LLC Has $714,000 Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 105.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth $220,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 7.9% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,206 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at about $1,511,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at about $965,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.8% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 88,973 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,495,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZBH traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $121.18. The stock had a trading volume of 171,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,313. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.60 and a 52 week high of $149.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a PE ratio of 50.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 12.36%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

ZBH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $136.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.50.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

