Exos TFP Holdings LLC Purchases Shares of 85,000 Oak Woods Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:OAKUU)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oak Woods Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:OAKUU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in Oak Woods Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $2,550,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oak Woods Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,428,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Woods Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,290,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oak Woods Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $1,036,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oak Woods Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $561,000.

Oak Woods Acquisition Price Performance

OAKUU stock remained flat at $10.76 during midday trading on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.52. Oak Woods Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $11.02.

Oak Woods Acquisition Company Profile

Oak Woods Acquisition Corporation focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses that have their primary operations in technology-enabled healthcare services industry located in the Asia-pacific region.

