Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the July 15th total of 1,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 457,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eyenovia news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant purchased 88,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.65 per share, with a total value of $233,854.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,194,998 shares in the company, valued at $13,766,744.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Eyenovia news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.10 per share, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,461.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant bought 88,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.65 per share, with a total value of $233,854.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,194,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,766,744.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 105,747 shares of company stock valued at $284,730. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eyenovia

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYEN. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Eyenovia by 27.8% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,511 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Eyenovia by 9.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,217 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eyenovia by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 260,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 6,056 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Eyenovia in the second quarter worth about $1,104,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eyenovia in the second quarter worth about $27,000. 8.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Eyenovia in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Eyenovia Stock Performance

Shares of EYEN traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.89. 796,810 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,751. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Eyenovia has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $5.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.04.

Eyenovia Company Profile

Eyenovia, Inc, a pre-commercial ophthalmic company, engages in the development of therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print platform technology. It focuses on developing clinical microdosing of formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its Optejet branded targeted ocular delivery system.

Featured Stories

