Ezra S. Field Purchases 10,000 Shares of Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR) Stock

Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Free Report) Director Ezra S. Field acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.39 per share, with a total value of $53,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 110,196 shares in the company, valued at $593,956.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Reservoir Media Stock Performance

Shares of RSVR stock opened at $5.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $348.79 million, a PE ratio of 134.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.13. Reservoir Media, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.42 and a 52-week high of $7.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.26.

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The company had revenue of $34.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.93 million. Reservoir Media had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 2.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Reservoir Media, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reservoir Media

About Reservoir Media

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RSVR. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Reservoir Media by 533.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Reservoir Media during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Reservoir Media by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 3,639 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reservoir Media during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Reservoir Media by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. 42.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reservoir Media, Inc operates as a music publishing company. It operates through two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the acquisition of sound recording catalogs; discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs.

Featured Articles

