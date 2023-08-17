Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Farmer Bros. Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FARM opened at $2.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.28. Farmer Bros. has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $6.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Farmer Bros. by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 954,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,685,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Farmer Bros. by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 847,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 27,200 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros. by 3.2% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 786,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 24,358 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Farmer Bros. by 65.2% in the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 684,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 270,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Farmer Bros. by 5.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 646,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after buying an additional 31,357 shares in the last quarter. 63.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farmer Bros. Company Profile

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the roasting, wholesale, equipment servicing, and distribution of coffee, tea, and other allied products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, and syrups and sauces, as well as coffee filters, cups, sugar, and creamers; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and other blender-based beverages and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

Featured Stories

