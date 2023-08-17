FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) Short Interest Update

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,400 shares, a decrease of 11.4% from the July 15th total of 53,500 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 29,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.
FAT Brands Price Performance
Shares of FAT traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $7.40. 2,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,811. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.85. The firm has a market cap of $114.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.98. FAT Brands has a 12 month low of $4.73 and a 12 month high of $9.20.
FAT Brands Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.56%. FAT Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.84%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On FAT Brands
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Loop Capital started coverage on FAT Brands in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.
About FAT Brands
FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse / Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, and Twin Peaks.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than FAT Brands
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- 3 Ways to Play the Upcoming NFL Season
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- The TJX Companies: Offprice Retail Hits its Stride in Q2
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Target Misses The Mark: Is It Too Late To Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for FAT Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FAT Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.