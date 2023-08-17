FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) Short Interest Update

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,400 shares, a decrease of 11.4% from the July 15th total of 53,500 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 29,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

FAT Brands Price Performance

Shares of FAT traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $7.40. 2,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,811. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.85. The firm has a market cap of $114.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.98. FAT Brands has a 12 month low of $4.73 and a 12 month high of $9.20.

Get FAT Brands alerts:

FAT Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.56%. FAT Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.84%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FAT Brands

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FAT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FAT Brands by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of FAT Brands by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in FAT Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in FAT Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FAT Brands in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Loop Capital started coverage on FAT Brands in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse / Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, and Twin Peaks.

