Fathom Digital Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:FATH) Short Interest Update

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:FATH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 294,000 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the July 15th total of 355,900 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 97,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of NYSE FATH traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.51. The company had a trading volume of 35,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.65. Fathom Digital Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $4.00.

Get Fathom Digital Manufacturing alerts:

Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. Fathom Digital Manufacturing had a negative return on equity of 182.49% and a negative net margin of 373.01%. The business had revenue of $35.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.79 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FATH

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing by 4.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 111,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 4,262 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing by 130.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 11,090 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing by 4.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 351,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 13,686 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

About Fathom Digital Manufacturing

(Get Free Report)

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation, a digital manufacturing platform, provides product development and manufacturing services in North America. It provides plastic and metal additive manufacturing, computer numerical control machining, injection molding and tooling, precision sheet metal fabrication, design engineering, and catering services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fathom Digital Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fathom Digital Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.