Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $1.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 100.12% from the stock’s current price.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:FATH traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.50. 9,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,541. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Fathom Digital Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $4.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.65.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $35.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.79 million. Fathom Digital Manufacturing had a negative return on equity of 193.90% and a negative net margin of 373.22%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FATH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $744,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,223,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Fathom Digital Manufacturing by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 8,786 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation, a digital manufacturing platform, provides product development and manufacturing services in North America. It provides plastic and metal additive manufacturing, computer numerical control machining, injection molding and tooling, precision sheet metal fabrication, design engineering, and catering services.

