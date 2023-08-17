Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a drop of 12.0% from the July 15th total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FHI. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Federated Hermes in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Federated Hermes from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.80.

Insider Transactions at Federated Hermes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO J Christopher Donahue sold 52,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total transaction of $1,905,608.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,910,215.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Federated Hermes news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 43,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $1,557,173.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,982,967.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO J Christopher Donahue sold 52,963 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total transaction of $1,905,608.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 303,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,910,215.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 100,551 shares of company stock valued at $3,623,563 in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FHI. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 413.4% in the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 30,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 24,170 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc increased its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 140.0% in the second quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 151,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after buying an additional 88,505 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 20,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 9,825 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,603,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Stock Performance

Federated Hermes stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.69. 239,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,040. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.04. Federated Hermes has a fifty-two week low of $30.30 and a fifty-two week high of $45.55.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $433.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.73 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 17.05%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Federated Hermes will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Federated Hermes Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is 37.33%.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

