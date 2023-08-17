FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,097 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in FedEx were worth $22,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mendel Money Management grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.0% in the first quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 15,036 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at $5,288,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 261,372 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $59,721,000 after acquiring an additional 4,745 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 269.6% in the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 876 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of FedEx stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $264.78. 899,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,002,551. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.16. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $141.92 and a twelve month high of $270.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.09. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $2,577,226.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,597.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $4,740,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,875 shares in the company, valued at $14,483,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $2,577,226.61. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,597.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,816 shares of company stock valued at $8,822,147. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on FedEx from $260.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on FedEx from $282.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on FedEx from $273.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $261.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $180.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.14.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

See Also

