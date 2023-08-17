Fetch.ai Trading 6.4% Lower Over Last Week (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $154.13 million and $25.12 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000682 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00039894 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00028185 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00013046 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000194 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00004244 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00004498 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 820,176,904 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

