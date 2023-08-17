Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Fidus Investment Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of FDUS opened at $19.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $488.68 million, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.58. Fidus Investment has a 12-month low of $16.70 and a 12-month high of $21.25.

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidus Investment

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fidus Investment by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 578,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,028,000 after buying an additional 4,416 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Fidus Investment by 6.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 367,547 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,204,000 after acquiring an additional 22,994 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Fidus Investment by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 351,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,682,000 after acquiring an additional 49,833 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidus Investment by 3.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 260,537 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,968,000 after acquiring an additional 9,432 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidus Investment by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 186,569 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 6,558 shares during the period. 19.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.