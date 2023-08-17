Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBP) Short Interest Down 11.6% in July

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a drop of 11.6% from the July 15th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ FITBP traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.47. 4,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,952. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.75. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $20.87 and a twelve month high of $25.19.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

