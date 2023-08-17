Filecoin (FIL) Price Reaches $3.76 on Major Exchanges

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. One Filecoin coin can currently be bought for $3.76 or 0.00013213 BTC on major exchanges. Filecoin has a market cap of $1.67 billion and approximately $99.46 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Filecoin has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Filecoin Coin Profile

Filecoin was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 1,961,567,490 coins and its circulating supply is 442,726,244 coins. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Filecoin’s official message board is filecoin.io/blog.

Buying and Selling Filecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “FileCoin (FIL) is a decentralized storage network that allows users to store and retrieve data from storage providers around the world, incentivized by the native FIL cryptocurrency. The protocol is designed to make file storage and retrieval more secure, reliable, and cost-effective than traditional centralized storage systems, using Proof of Replication (PoRep) and Proof of Spacetime (PoSt) cryptographic proofs. Filecoin was created by Protocol Labs, founded in 2014, who are also the creators of IPFS and libp2p. Filecoin provides a secure, decentralized, and cost-effective alternative to traditional centralized storage systems.”

