Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) Short Interest Down 7.7% in July

Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the July 15th total of 1,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.2 days. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Finance Of America Companies in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE FOA opened at $1.65 on Thursday. Finance Of America Companies has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $2.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Finance Of America Companies by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,024,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,579 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Finance Of America Companies by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,707,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,172,000 after acquiring an additional 942,354 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Finance Of America Companies by 307.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 377,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 284,622 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Finance Of America Companies by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 870,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 280,193 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Finance Of America Companies by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 763,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 219,300 shares during the period.

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Mortgage Originations, Reverse Originations, Commercial Originations, Lender Services, and Portfolio Management segments. It provides residential mortgage loans to the government sponsored entities; government-insured agricultural lending solutions to farmers; product development, loan securitization, loan sales, risk management, asset management, and servicing oversight services to enterprise and third-party funds; and ancillary business services, title agency and title insurance services, mortgage servicing rights valuation and trade brokerage, transactional fulfillment services, mortgage loan third party review or due diligence services, and appraisal management services to residential mortgage, student lending, and commercial lending industry customers.

