Financial Analysis: Vimian Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:VIMGF) & DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK)

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) and Vimian Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:VIMGF) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares DermTech and Vimian Group AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DermTech -853.02% -99.14% -65.52% Vimian Group AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DermTech and Vimian Group AB (publ)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DermTech $14.52 million 5.34 -$116.68 million ($3.90) -0.59 Vimian Group AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Vimian Group AB (publ) has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DermTech.

30.9% of DermTech shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of DermTech shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for DermTech and Vimian Group AB (publ), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DermTech 0 1 3 0 2.75 Vimian Group AB (publ) 0 1 1 0 2.50

DermTech presently has a consensus price target of $6.33, suggesting a potential upside of 176.56%. Given DermTech’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DermTech is more favorable than Vimian Group AB (publ).

Summary

DermTech beats Vimian Group AB (publ) on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DermTech

DermTech, Inc., a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to aid in the diagnosis and management of various skin conditions, including skin cancer and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company provides DermTech Melanoma Test (DMT), an innovative non-invasive way to enhance melanoma detection for developing product for non-melanoma skin cancers. It also offers DermTech Smart Sticker, which provides a non-invasively way to collect skin sample including standard care by using scalpel to biopsy suspicious lesions. In addition, it provides research services and technology platform on a contract basis to pharmaceutical companies which use the technology for clinical trials. Further, the company develops gene expression assays for the Th1, Th2, IFN-gamma, and Th17 inflammatory pathways to pharmaceutical companies to develop drug products in dermatology; and develop custom gene assays to support the pharmaceutical partners. It sells its products through pathology and oncology practitioners. DermTech, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Vimian Group AB (publ)

Vimian Group AB (publ) engages in the animal health business worldwide. It operates through Specialty Pharma, MedTech, Diagnostics, and Veterinary Services segments. The company offers proprietary diagnostics, prescription, and non-prescription treatments for preventive care and treatment of chronic conditions for companion animals under the Nextmune brand name; and molecular and immunodiagnostic solutions that are used by laboratories for veterinary specific applications with a focus on livestock and companion animal health markets under the Indical Bioscience brand name. It also provides procurement and tech-driven operations, such as online marketing, and education and HR, as well as a community for veterinary clinics through a membership-based platform under the VetFamily brand name; and orthopedic implants for veterinarians and universities under the Movora brand name. Vimian Group AB (publ) was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

