Financial Survey: Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) and ADF Group (OTCMKTS:ADFJF)

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report) and ADF Group (OTCMKTS:ADFJF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Dividends

Ryerson pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. ADF Group pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Ryerson pays out 22.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ADF Group pays out 48.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Ryerson has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Ryerson is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Get Ryerson alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.1% of Ryerson shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.2% of ADF Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Ryerson shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ryerson 2.08% 13.20% 4.76% ADF Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ryerson and ADF Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Ryerson and ADF Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ryerson $6.32 billion 0.16 $391.00 million $3.14 9.48 ADF Group N/A N/A N/A $0.04 70.58

Ryerson has higher revenue and earnings than ADF Group. Ryerson is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ADF Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Ryerson and ADF Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ryerson 0 1 0 0 2.00 ADF Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ryerson currently has a consensus target price of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 34.36%. Given Ryerson’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Ryerson is more favorable than ADF Group.

Summary

Ryerson beats ADF Group on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ryerson

(Get Free Report)

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing. The company also provides processing services. It serves various industries, including metal fabrication and machine shops, industrial machinery and equipment, commercial ground transportation, consumer durable, food processing and agricultural equipment, construction equipment, and HVAC. The company was founded in 1842 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About ADF Group

(Get Free Report)

ADF Group Inc. engages in the design and engineering of connections in Canada and the United States. It also fabricates and installs complex steel structures and heavy steel built-ups, as well as miscellaneous and architectural metalwork services. In addition, the company offers products and services for various segments of the non-residential construction industry, including office towers and high-rises, commercial and recreational buildings, airport facilities, industrial complexes, and transport infrastructures. It serves general contractors, project owners, engineering firms and project architects, structural steel erectors, and other steel structure fabricators. The company was formerly known as Les Entreprises El Drago Ltée and changed its name to ADF Group Inc. in August 1998. ADF Group Inc. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Terrebonne, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Ryerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.