FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW) Director James N. Giordano Buys 3,000 Shares

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Free Report) Director James N. Giordano purchased 3,000 shares of FinWise Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.32 per share, with a total value of $30,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 389,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,022,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

FinWise Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FINW opened at $10.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.91. FinWise Bancorp has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $11.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.45.

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $18.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.43 million. FinWise Bancorp had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 13.38%. On average, analysts predict that FinWise Bancorp will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of FinWise Bancorp

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in FinWise Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of FinWise Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in FinWise Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in FinWise Bancorp by 870.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 194,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after buying an additional 174,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in FinWise Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on FinWise Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

About FinWise Bancorp

FinWise Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for FinWise Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand, NOW, money market, and checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposits.

