First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) Receives $14.80 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.80.

Separately, Barclays increased their target price on First Advantage from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of First Advantage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of First Advantage in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of First Advantage by 157.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of First Advantage by 1,797.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 5,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of First Advantage in the second quarter valued at $88,000. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FA opened at $15.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.35. First Advantage has a fifty-two week low of $10.07 and a fifty-two week high of $15.89.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. First Advantage had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $185.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.38 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. First Advantage’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Advantage will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th.

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

