First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) Receives $14.80 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.80.
Separately, Barclays increased their target price on First Advantage from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Advantage
First Advantage Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:FA opened at $15.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.35. First Advantage has a fifty-two week low of $10.07 and a fifty-two week high of $15.89.
First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. First Advantage had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $185.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.38 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. First Advantage’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Advantage will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.
First Advantage Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th.
About First Advantage
First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.
