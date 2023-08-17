First Advantage Co. Plans Dividend of $1.50 (NYSE:FA)

First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 8th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of 1.50 per share on Thursday, August 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th.
Shares of FA opened at $15.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.21. First Advantage has a twelve month low of $10.07 and a twelve month high of $15.89. The company has a quick ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.91.
First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $185.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.38 million. First Advantage had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 12.88%. First Advantage’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that First Advantage will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of First Advantage from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Advantage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.80.
First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.
