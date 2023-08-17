First Advantage Co. Plans Dividend of $1.50 (NYSE:FA)

First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 8th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of 1.50 per share on Thursday, August 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th.

First Advantage Price Performance

Shares of FA opened at $15.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.21. First Advantage has a twelve month low of $10.07 and a twelve month high of $15.89. The company has a quick ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.91.

Get First Advantage alerts:

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $185.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.38 million. First Advantage had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 12.88%. First Advantage’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that First Advantage will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of First Advantage during the third quarter worth $29,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of First Advantage during the second quarter worth $65,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 157.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 1,797.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of First Advantage during the second quarter worth $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of First Advantage from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Advantage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FA

About First Advantage

(Get Free Report)

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Advantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Advantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.