First Ascent Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,148 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

First Ascent Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 85,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,908,000 after buying an additional 45,662 shares in the last quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC now owns 123,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,233,000 after buying an additional 5,721 shares in the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIDELIS iM LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 66,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,484,000 after buying an additional 8,068 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $81.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,060,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,236,983. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $74.66 and a 52 week high of $101.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.00 and a 200 day moving average of $83.71. The company has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

