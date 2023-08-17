First Ascent Asset Management LLC Acquires 5,388 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

First Ascent Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,388 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF makes up about 1.9% of First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. First Ascent Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $13,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 175.9% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 6,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period.

Shares of GSLC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $86.75. The stock had a trading volume of 50,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,767. The firm has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $69.51 and a 12 month high of $90.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.49 and a 200 day moving average of $83.19.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

