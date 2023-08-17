First Ascent Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

First Ascent Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,703 shares during the quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 156.4% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $40.21. The stock had a trading volume of 3,852,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,030,985. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.60. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $43.22. The stock has a market cap of $71.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

