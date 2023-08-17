First Ascent Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

First Ascent Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up about 0.7% of First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $4,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VT. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 446.6% during the 4th quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VT remained flat at $95.63 during midday trading on Thursday. 232,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,706,251. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.87. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $76.80 and a 52 week high of $100.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

