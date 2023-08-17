First Ascent Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP)

First Ascent Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP – Free Report) by 49.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,085 shares during the period. First Ascent Asset Management LLC owned about 0.35% of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,859,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 38,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 5,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JSCP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,672. JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF has a 1 year low of $44.86 and a 1 year high of $46.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.77 and its 200-day moving average is $45.99.

The JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (JSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a portfolio of global fixed income securities of varying credit quality, and aims for a duration of three years or less. JSCP was launched on Mar 1, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

