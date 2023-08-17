First Ascent Asset Management LLC Sells 411 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

First Ascent Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VO. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,866,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 108.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 156.1% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $216.36. The stock had a trading volume of 141,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,604. The firm has a market cap of $53.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $182.88 and a 12 month high of $229.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $220.97 and its 200 day moving average is $214.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

