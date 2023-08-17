First Ascent Asset Management LLC Sells 8,272 Shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

First Ascent Asset Management LLC decreased its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) by 43.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,272 shares during the quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,028,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,047,000 after acquiring an additional 17,770 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 1,474,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,511,000 after acquiring an additional 305,252 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,066,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,588,000 after acquiring an additional 123,057 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,039,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,223,000 after acquiring an additional 86,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $20,436,000.

LRGF traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.29. 24,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,165. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.70 and its 200 day moving average is $42.48. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a one year low of $35.46 and a one year high of $46.23.

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

