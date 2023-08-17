First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Stake Boosted by Concorde Financial Corp

Concorde Financial Corp raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 42.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 25,687 shares during the quarter. First Industrial Realty Trust accounts for 3.4% of Concorde Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Concorde Financial Corp owned about 0.07% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $4,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 228.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 97.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.73. 512,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 850,164. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.32 and a 200 day moving average of $52.42. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.91 and a twelve month high of $55.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 53.56%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.86.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

