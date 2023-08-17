First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

FIBK has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens cut their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. TheStreet cut First Interstate BancSystem from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.20.

First Interstate BancSystem Price Performance

First Interstate BancSystem stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,513. First Interstate BancSystem has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $46.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.87.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $262.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

First Interstate BancSystem Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is 66.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Interstate BancSystem

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Riley acquired 13,150 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.06 per share, for a total transaction of $342,689.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,754,672.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Interstate BancSystem

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIBK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 116.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,747,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,861,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163,577 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,710,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311,462 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 152.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,344,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626,221 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 160.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,707,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 5,962.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,252,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

