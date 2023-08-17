First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Short Interest Up 8.0% in July

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 412,300 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the July 15th total of 381,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of First Mid Bancshares from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Mid Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of First Mid Bancshares from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of First Mid Bancshares from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Mid Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

First Mid Bancshares Stock Down 0.4 %

First Mid Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Shares of First Mid Bancshares stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $28.31. 34,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,940. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.17 and its 200 day moving average is $27.24. First Mid Bancshares has a 52-week low of $21.77 and a 52-week high of $39.25. The stock has a market cap of $581.49 million, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.41%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Mid Bancshares

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMBH. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc bought a new stake in First Mid Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $602,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 1.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 4,216 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Mid Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $2,208,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 49.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 20,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.62% of the company’s stock.

About First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

Featured Articles

