First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Short Interest Update

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 412,300 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the July 15th total of 381,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days.

FMBH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on First Mid Bancshares from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Mid Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens increased their price objective on First Mid Bancshares from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on First Mid Bancshares from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 134.5% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 255,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,204,000 after purchasing an additional 146,704 shares in the last quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC increased its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 128,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 18,881 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 353.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. 36.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FMBH traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,940. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $581.49 million, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.86. First Mid Bancshares has a 1-year low of $21.77 and a 1-year high of $39.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.41%.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

