First Resource Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FRSB) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.29

First Resource Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FRSB – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.29 and traded as low as $12.00. First Resource Bancorp shares last traded at $12.00, with a volume of 1,500 shares changing hands.

First Resource Bancorp Trading Up 1.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $37.54 million, a P/E ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.29.

First Resource Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FRSB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.90 million for the quarter.

First Resource Bancorp Company Profile

First Resource Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding for First Resource Bank that provides personal and business banking products and services to businesses and personal primarily in the southeastern area of Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificate deposit account registry services, insured cash sweeps, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

