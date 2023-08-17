First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Insider Georges Antoun Sells 12,346 Shares

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) insider Georges Antoun sold 12,346 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.89, for a total transaction of $2,504,879.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,841 shares in the company, valued at $9,503,570.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

First Solar Price Performance

First Solar stock opened at $191.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.66. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $111.20 and a one year high of $232.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.43 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $194.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.82.

Get First Solar alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Solar

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,656,540 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,970,297,000 after acquiring an additional 308,610 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,171,019 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $767,981,000 after acquiring an additional 68,131 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,786,315 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,041,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096,612 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,419,291 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $840,063,000 after acquiring an additional 152,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First Solar by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,236,723 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $485,528,000 after purchasing an additional 56,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on FSLR. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of First Solar from $189.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $202.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of First Solar from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of First Solar from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on First Solar from $225.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Solar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.62.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FSLR

About First Solar

(Get Free Report)

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.