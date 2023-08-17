First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 2,063,942 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 204% from the previous session’s volume of 679,454 shares.The stock last traded at $47.41 and had previously closed at $47.43.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.88.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 21st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 242.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $57,000.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

