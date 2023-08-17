First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Posted by on Aug 17th, 2023

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBSGet Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 2,063,942 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 204% from the previous session’s volume of 679,454 shares.The stock last traded at $47.41 and had previously closed at $47.43.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.88.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 21st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 242.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $57,000.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.