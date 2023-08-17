First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of First United from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Get First United alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on First United

First United Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FUNC opened at $16.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.17 million, a PE ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.33. First United has a 1 year low of $12.56 and a 1 year high of $20.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.06). First United had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $18.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that First United will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First United

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUNC. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in First United by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of First United during the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in First United by 7.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new position in First United in the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in First United during the second quarter worth $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.98% of the company’s stock.

First United Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, which includes checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.