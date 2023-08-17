FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Shares Sold by Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.

Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 51.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,924 shares during the period. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in FirstService were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in FirstService by 24.9% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of FirstService during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in FirstService during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in FirstService by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in FirstService in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised FirstService from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded FirstService from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $176.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of FirstService from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of FirstService from $143.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FirstService has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.80.

Shares of FSV stock traded down $2.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $146.72. 13,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.67 and a beta of 1.07. FirstService Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.44 and a fifty-two week high of $163.95.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. FirstService had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 20.86%. Research analysts predict that FirstService Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

