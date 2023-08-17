Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Stake Trimmed by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 567 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth about $2,554,000. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 30,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 188,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,333,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden increased its stake in Fiserv by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 269,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,447,000 after purchasing an additional 12,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 25 LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth about $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Stephens lifted their target price on Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Fiserv from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fiserv from $145.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.20.

Fiserv Stock Down 1.1 %

FI opened at $121.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.13. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.55 and a twelve month high of $130.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $74.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.88.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.81. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 13.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total value of $896,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 187,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,002,607.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,528 in the last three months. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Articles

