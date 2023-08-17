Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on FIVE. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $224.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Five Below from $238.00 to $239.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Five Below from $224.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.59.

Shares of FIVE opened at $194.43 on Thursday. Five Below has a 1-year low of $123.55 and a 1-year high of $220.19. The stock has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.92.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $726.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Five Below’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Five Below will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the second quarter worth $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Five Below by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in Five Below during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Five Below during the 1st quarter worth $31,000.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

