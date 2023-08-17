Flaharty Asset Management LLC Has $455,000 Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 63.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 12,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 11,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 10,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Mizuho increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.14.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 3.3 %

NYSE XOM traded up $3.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $109.87. The stock had a trading volume of 5,328,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,134,752. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $83.89 and a one year high of $119.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.69.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business’s revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.12%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 458,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.