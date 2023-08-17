FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) Announces $0.75 Quarterly Dividend

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 16th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share on Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th.

FLEX LNG has raised its dividend by an average of 210.7% annually over the last three years. FLEX LNG has a dividend payout ratio of 109.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect FLEX LNG to earn $2.66 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 112.8%.

FLEX LNG Trading Up 0.3 %

FLNG stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.99. The company had a trading volume of 181,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,097. FLEX LNG has a 1 year low of $28.12 and a 1 year high of $38.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.19.

FLEX LNG last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.09). FLEX LNG had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 40.68%. The company had revenue of $92.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $91.30 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that FLEX LNG will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLNG has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on FLEX LNG from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered FLEX LNG from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLNG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of FLEX LNG by 72.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 6,830 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of FLEX LNG in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,985,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of FLEX LNG in the first quarter valued at approximately $794,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of FLEX LNG in the first quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FLEX LNG by 147.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 338,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,656,000 after purchasing an additional 201,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Flex LNG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. The company owns and operates vessels with M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. It also provides chartering services.

