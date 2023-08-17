Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FLEX. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Flex in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Flex from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Sunday, July 9th.

Get Flex alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Flex

Flex Stock Down 2.3 %

FLEX opened at $25.64 on Thursday. Flex has a twelve month low of $16.11 and a twelve month high of $28.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.30. The stock has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Flex had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Flex will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flex

In other news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $6,549,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,585,268 shares in the company, valued at $43,261,963.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Flex news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $6,549,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,585,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,261,963.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 9,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total transaction of $239,452.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,175,769.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 775,934 shares of company stock valued at $20,686,303 in the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Motco purchased a new position in Flex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Flex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Flex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Flex in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

About Flex

(Get Free Report)

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.