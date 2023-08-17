FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) Price Target Lowered to $2.00 at HC Wainwright

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 117.89% from the stock’s previous close.

FlexShopper Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FPAY opened at $0.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.13. FlexShopper has a twelve month low of $0.59 and a twelve month high of $3.17. The company has a market cap of $19.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 12.51, a current ratio of 12.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.27.

Get FlexShopper alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShopper

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShopper in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in FlexShopper in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of FlexShopper by 204.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 34,800 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of FlexShopper by 10.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of FlexShopper in the third quarter valued at approximately $287,000. 13.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FlexShopper

FlexShopper, Inc, a financial technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. The company offers durable products, including consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, including tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, such as accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShopper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShopper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.