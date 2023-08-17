FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) Price Target Lowered to $2.00 at HC Wainwright

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 117.89% from the stock’s previous close.
FlexShopper Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FPAY opened at $0.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.13. FlexShopper has a twelve month low of $0.59 and a twelve month high of $3.17. The company has a market cap of $19.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 12.51, a current ratio of 12.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.27.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShopper
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShopper in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in FlexShopper in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of FlexShopper by 204.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 34,800 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of FlexShopper by 10.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of FlexShopper in the third quarter valued at approximately $287,000. 13.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About FlexShopper
FlexShopper, Inc, a financial technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. The company offers durable products, including consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, including tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, such as accessories.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than FlexShopper
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- JD.com Is A Ticking Value Bomb About To Break Away
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Are High-Yielding AT&T And Verizon Worth Buying As Prices Skid?
- How to Invest in Mining Stocks
- Is It Time To Nibble On Brinker International Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for FlexShopper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShopper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.