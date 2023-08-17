Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Shares Down 6%

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.26 and last traded at $21.32. Approximately 1,189,187 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 1,279,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.67.

FLNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on Fluence Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Fluence Energy from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America upgraded Fluence Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Fluence Energy from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Fluence Energy in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.32.

The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.68 and a beta of 2.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.07% and a negative net margin of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $536.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.99) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 124.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Carolee Couch sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $1,139,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,336. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLNC. Siemens AG purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $681,508,000. Siemens Pension Trust E V purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $323,254,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Fluence Energy by 109.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,437,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,842,000 after purchasing an additional 752,009 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Fluence Energy by 255.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 859,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,739,000 after purchasing an additional 617,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $11,327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

