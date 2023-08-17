Flushing Financial Co. (FFIC) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 7th

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the bank on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th.

Flushing Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Flushing Financial has a payout ratio of 90.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Flushing Financial to earn $0.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.7%.

Flushing Financial Stock Performance

FFIC stock traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $14.76. The company had a trading volume of 8,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,081. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Flushing Financial has a 12-month low of $9.28 and a 12-month high of $22.87. The stock has a market cap of $427.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial ( NASDAQ:FFIC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $48.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.30 million. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 12.73%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Flushing Financial will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Flushing Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Flushing Financial by 29.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Flushing Financial by 1,207.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 7,488 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new stake in Flushing Financial during the first quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Flushing Financial during the first quarter valued at about $153,000. 62.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FFIC. TheStreet downgraded Flushing Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Flushing Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Flushing Financial from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

